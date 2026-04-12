GOP Rep Leaves Trump Hanging in Awkward Interview

Rep. Mike Turner completely washed his hands of President Trump’s Iran war narrative during a painfully awkward interview.
Turner, 66, appeared on Face the Nation Sunday, and repeatedly dodged questions on Trump’s mixed messaging about whether or not Iran had planted mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
“Well, I think—I think you’ll have to ask the president. It’s his tweet," Turner immediately answered.
“But that’s the point, that Congress has not been briefed on that,” host Margaret Brennan noted, with her GOP guest simply repeating: “It’s his tweet.”
As Turner interrupted to echo: “I think you’ll have to ask the president,” Brennan asked more personally: “As a member of oversight and armed services, do you feel like this has actually been adequately explained to you? Because the American public does not.”
Turner batted off the question and continued his broken record interview tactic by saying once more: “The president just tweeted this this morning. So you’ll have to ask the president.”
CBS host Brennan laughingly suggested that she’d happily speak to anyone who might answer her questions.
“We would love to ask the president,” she said, with Turner interjecting: “I bet you would.”
Brennan continued: “Or the secretary of state, or the secretary of defense. But members of Congress from his party are the only ones sitting here today. And we do appreciate you answering questions on it.”
Turner’s reluctance to defend Trump or explain Congress’s level of involvement in Iran comes amid a renewed MAGA civil war.
Stemming from the president’s increasingly hostile threats and inexplicable claims, many former political allies and red-hat influencers have stepped away from the party line to publicly turn on Trump.
Last week, calls for the 25th Amendment were raised from both sides of the aisle after Trump spent his Easter morning demanding: “Open the F—n’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell.”
Despite not going through with his warning Tuesday that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” the president has continued issuing fresh threats after Iran talks collapsed. Trump on Sunday thrice-repeated his intention to blow “to hell” all Iranian enemies.