GOP Rep Leaves Trump Hanging in Awkward Interview

Rep. Mike Turner completely washed his hands of President Trump’s Iran war narrative during a painfully awkward interview.

Turner, 66, appeared on Face the Nation Sunday, and repeatedly dodged questions on Trump’s mixed messaging about whether or not Iran had planted mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Well, I think—I think you’ll have to ask the president. It’s his tweet," Turner immediately answered.

Mike Turner repeatedly told CBS host Margaret Brennan that he could not answer for the president over Iran war claims. CBS News

“But that’s the point, that Congress has not been briefed on that,” host Margaret Brennan noted, with her GOP guest simply repeating: “It’s his tweet.”

As Turner interrupted to echo: “I think you’ll have to ask the president,” Brennan asked more personally: “As a member of oversight and armed services, do you feel like this has actually been adequately explained to you? Because the American public does not.”

Turner batted off the question and continued his broken record interview tactic by saying once more: “The president just tweeted this this morning. So you’ll have to ask the president.”

Brennan pointed out that Turner was an oversight member, and added that she'd love to get answers from Trump or anyone else willing to speak up. CBS News

CBS host Brennan laughingly suggested that she’d happily speak to anyone who might answer her questions.

“We would love to ask the president,” she said, with Turner interjecting: “I bet you would.”

Brennan continued: “Or the secretary of state, or the secretary of defense. But members of Congress from his party are the only ones sitting here today. And we do appreciate you answering questions on it.”

Turner’s reluctance to defend Trump or explain Congress’s level of involvement in Iran comes amid a renewed MAGA civil war.

Stemming from the president’s increasingly hostile threats and inexplicable claims, many former political allies and red-hat influencers have stepped away from the party line to publicly turn on Trump.

Trump has promised fresh hellfire over the Strait of Hormuz, and this morning suggested that Iran may have been lying about planting mines in the area. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Last week, calls for the 25th Amendment were raised from both sides of the aisle after Trump spent his Easter morning demanding: “Open the F—n’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell.”