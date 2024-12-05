GOP Sen. Rick Scott Says Hegseth Should ‘Absolutely Not’ Let His Accuser Out of NDA

Republican Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Wednesday said the woman who accused Pete Hegseth of sexual assault in 2017 should not be released from her nondisclosure agreement.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Scott also complained that some of the people making allegations about Donald Trump’s defense secretary pick remained anonymous. The apparent contradiction left Tapper flabbergasted.

“How am I supposed to interview her and have her not be anonymous anymore if he won’t release her from the nondisclosure agreement?” Tapper asked.

The confrontation came after Scott went on CNN to stick up for the embattled Trump pick who is embroiled in speculation that his alleged excessive drinking and the sex assault accusation could derail his Senate confirmation to head up the Defense Department.

Hegseth was not charged in connection with the alleged assault and says the encounter was consensual. His lawyer told The Washington Post that Hegseth paid the woman as part of a nondisclosure agreement over fears that her allegations could cost him his job at Fox News.

“These are anonymous accusations,” said Scott in the CNN interview from Capitol Hill. “If these people are credible, Jake, ask them to come on your show to explain these things.”

“This is a great nominee, and I’m disgusted that these anonymous sources say these things without willing to go on your show or some show, and you know, have you ask them all the questions,” added Scott.

Tapper responded: “The woman who accuses Pete of raping her in 2017— although the police, we should note, did not charge him with any crime—that woman, Pete Hegseth paid her money and she signed a nondisclosure agreement, so she can’t come on my show to talk about it. Do you think Pete should release her from the NDA so that I can ask her the questions that you want me to?”

Pete Hegseth is fighting to save his nomination to head up the Defense Department.

“Absolutely not,” Scott replied. “We know how many people sign nondisclosures just to eliminate something, not that they ever did anything wrong, and he was never, you know, never charged with anything.”

“Do you want me to ask her questions, or do you not want me to ask her questions? I’m confused,” said Tapper.

Refusing to back down, Scott continued: “I’m not going to suggest that somebody change a contract that they signed, but this is Trump’s nominee, he won.”

“I hear you, but you started this interview in saying you don’t like all these anonymous accusations and I should be able to interview these people,” said Tapper. “I’m saying, okay, shouldn’t Pete Hegseth release this woman from her nondisclosure agreement so that I can do what you suggested at the top of the interview you wanted me to do?”

“Absolutely not. I mean, so many of these things are done for a variety of reasons,” insisted Scott.

Becoming increasingly frustrated, Tapper went back at Scott, asking: “Well, how am I supposed to interview her and have her not be anonymous anymore if he won’t release her from the nondisclosure agreement?”

The GOP senator then took a different tack, saying Hegseth deserved more respect as a veteran.

“There was an investigation, he wasn’t charged, so he’s got—I mean, why don’t people respect these people that defend our freedom?” Scott continued. “I’m proud of my father. He fought in the Second World War, he did all the combat jobs, he put his life on the line. Pete put his life on the line. Respect him.”

“Well, I respect veterans and soldiers all the time, but that’s not really the point,” said Tapper. “Millions of Americans have served in the military but that doesn’t mean they should be in charge of the military.”

Scott clearly felt the interview went okay. He posted an excerpt on his X account, just without any awkward questions from his CNN interviewer.