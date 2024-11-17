Politics

Pete Hegseth Paid Woman Who Accused Him of Sex Assault

THE PLOT THICKENS

Donald Trump’s nominee for Pentagon chief reportedly made the payment out of fear he would lose his Fox News job.

Clay Walker
Clay Walker
Pete Hegseth during a 2019 interview.
John Lamparski/Getty

More information is coming out about a 2017 sexual assault allegation raised against Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s secretary of defense pick.

News about the allegation came to light on Friday when the Washington Post reported that members of Trump’s transition team had been made aware of the incident via a memo and were worried about its implications.

According to the Post, the alleged assault took place in a California hotel after a California Federation of Republican Women conference, and afterward, a complaint was made by the victim’s friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the publication received a statement from Hegseth’s lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, that confirmed the Fox News host paid his accuser out of fear that he would lose his TV gig.

Hegseth’s Fox Friends Dismiss White Supremacy AllegationsTHEY’D KNOW
Lily Mae Lazarus
"Fox and Friends" hosts: Will Cain, Joey Jones, Rachel Camos-Duffy

While the payment is not in dispute, Parlatore’s statements about the 2017 incident vary greatly from those provided by the friend who wrote the complaint.

According to the complaint shared with Trump’s team, the married victim, aka Jane Doe, was out of it and only recalled the rape in Hegseth’s hotel room the day after it happened.

She then went to the emergency room, where a rape kit tested “positive for semen.” No charges were filed against Hegseth after a police investigation.

Trump Team Fears ‘Unvetted’ Hegseth has More Secrets to Drop‘INSIDER THREAT’
Amethyst Martinez
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth arrives at Trump Tower on December 15, 2016 in New York City. President-Elect Donald Trump continues to hold meetings with potential members of his cabinet at his office. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Conversely, Paralatore says his client was the one incapacitated and “visibly intoxicated” when he was taken back to his hotel room by Jane Doe. She then initiated a sexual encounter.

As for the rape kit, Hegseth’s lawyer says it “produced no evidence that the sexual contact was nonconsensual.”

Parlatore maintains that a nondisclosure agreement was drawn up and signed more than two years after the ordeal, and a cease and desist was later sent after the woman threatened to sue.

Even ‘Fox & Friends’ Can’t Believe Trump Picked Pete Hegseth‘IS THAT REAL?’
Dan Ladden-Hall
‘Fox & Friends’ hosts react to Donald Trump’s decision to pick Pete Hegseth as his next defense secretary.
Clay Walker

Clay Walker

clay.walker@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
mediaMatt Gaetz ‘Pull Out’ Remark Derails MSNBC: ‘I Just Threw Up’
Katie Francis
politicsDem Rep. Says Tulsi Gabbard Is ‘Likely a Russian Asset’
Liam Archacki
mediaWhy Getting Trump Elected Could Be The Start of Fox News’ Worst Nightmare
Brian Lowry
mediaMeghan McCain Melts Down Over Matt Gaetz’s AG Nomination
Liam Archacki
politicsLindsey Graham Quickly Changes His Tune About Gaetz as AG
David Gardner