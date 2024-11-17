Pete Hegseth Paid Woman Who Accused Him of Sex Assault

More information is coming out about a 2017 sexual assault allegation raised against Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s secretary of defense pick.

News about the allegation came to light on Friday when the Washington Post reported that members of Trump’s transition team had been made aware of the incident via a memo and were worried about its implications.

According to the Post, the alleged assault took place in a California hotel after a California Federation of Republican Women conference, and afterward, a complaint was made by the victim’s friend.

On Saturday, the publication received a statement from Hegseth’s lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, that confirmed the Fox News host paid his accuser out of fear that he would lose his TV gig.

While the payment is not in dispute, Parlatore’s statements about the 2017 incident vary greatly from those provided by the friend who wrote the complaint.

According to the complaint shared with Trump’s team, the married victim, aka Jane Doe, was out of it and only recalled the rape in Hegseth’s hotel room the day after it happened.

She then went to the emergency room, where a rape kit tested “positive for semen.” No charges were filed against Hegseth after a police investigation.

Conversely, Paralatore says his client was the one incapacitated and “visibly intoxicated” when he was taken back to his hotel room by Jane Doe. She then initiated a sexual encounter.

As for the rape kit, Hegseth’s lawyer says it “produced no evidence that the sexual contact was nonconsensual.”

Parlatore maintains that a nondisclosure agreement was drawn up and signed more than two years after the ordeal, and a cease and desist was later sent after the woman threatened to sue.