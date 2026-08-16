GOP Senator Savages Trump’s ‘Crazy Stupid’ New Order

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy is raging against President Donald Trump’s “potentially tragic” overhaul of the childhood vaccine schedule.

Cassidy, a physician, appeared on State of the Union Sunday, and was asked about Trump’s claims that the current combined MMR vaccine could be “quite lethal,” and was comparable to “pumping” a child with “a large vat” or “gallons” of chemicals.

“Yeah, that’s a crazy, stupid thing,” Cassidy said.

Senator Cassidy judged that splitting the MMR vaccine into six shots could cost lives, money, and votes for the GOP. CNN

Trump has asserted that “nothing bad can happen” by tripling the number of scheduled MMR shots.

Cassidy, however, warned that—particularly amid the affordability crisis and with a base of vaccine-skeptic voters—plenty of bad things could happen.

“Instead of the child getting two shots, they’re getting six. Instead of mom and dad missing work twice to bring the child to the doctor, they’re missing six times.

“And instead of the insurance company paying for two visits, they’re paying for six, which is going to drive up the cost of the premium.”

Cassidy claimed the order was further proof for voters that Trump doesn't understand their 'reality.' CNN

He described it as a disaster in the making, saying that ultimately “the child is going to get more jabs. The parents are going to lose money directly, and indirectly premiums are going up, which works against affordability.”

Trump’s sudden desire to change the vaccine schedule is another sign that he’s out of touch with voters, according to Cassidy.

“This is why the president’s poll numbers are going down, because people don’t perceive that he knows the reality of their life,” he said.

“The reality of life is that the current regime has been put in place precisely for the convenience of the child, for the convenience of the parent, and to prevent disease. This is going backwards. We need to go forwards.”

Cassidy also spoke of having seen lives lost directly due to lack of vaccine uptake, and said of Trump’s “nothing bad can happen” comment earlier in the conversation: “If it wasn’t so potentially tragic, you would break out laughing at a comment like that.”

Measles cases have reached historic heights under Trump, with doctors warning of hiked rates of other diseases. CNN

Measles is having a worrying resurgence in the U.S. after being declared eliminated in the country in 2000 by the World Health Organization.

A new record was set this July, with the highest annual count of cases since 1991—despite being just over halfway through the year.