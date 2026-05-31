GOP Strategist Gives Trump Ominous 30-Day Warning

Republican strategist Brad Todd has warned that Donald Trump has 30 days to get his act together or risk losing control of the GOP completely.

Todd appeared on State of the Union Sunday alongside fellow GOP consultant David Urban, former Joe Biden staffer Kate Bedingfield, and Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari, with the panel discussing internal rifts inside Trump’s party ahead of midterms.

“Well, I mean , right now there are eight senators in the Republican conference out of 53 who are pretty put out with the White House," Todd said.

Republican strategist Brad Todd warned of the 'bad margin' of GOP senators turning against the party line. CNN

“That is a bad margin when you still have bills to pass and bills to pay. You know, we still have to keep the government open and pass continuing resolutions.”

Of the ongoing MAGA civil war, Todd judged: “Some of these problems are self-inflicted. They didn’t have to happen this way.

“But, you know, keeping the coalition together on the outside and the public, and keeping the coalition together inside the Capitol are two very different jobs. And I think the White House is going to have to spend a month or two focused on the inside job, in addition to the outside job.”

Fellow GOP lobbyist David Urban spoke of the 'bunch of angry Republicans' within the White House. CNN

After the Democratic panelists described many Americans as “fed up,” Urban later agreed that the GOP would have a “very difficult” time approaching midterms.

“Republicans are structurally pushing a big rock up a hill because the party in power traditionally loses seats,” he said.

The Republican added: “And as the congresswoman points out, people are, you know, they’re putting their hand in their pocket and pulling out a 20. They’ve got to pay to pump their gas, get their kids a pizza. It makes things much, much more difficult.”

Urban predicted that Trump would get “nothing but subpoenas” if the House flips at midterms: “So two big concerns; keeping the government running and getting Trump’s agenda done before the election, and then after the election, two giant problems.”

He added: “And it doesn‘t get any easier when you‘ve got a bunch of angry Republicans.”

Todd then jumped back in with the concluding comment, firmly warning: “The next 30 days is big. The president has 30 days to turn this ship.”

Trump was given 30 days to turn things around, as polls show increasingly low confidence ahead of midterms. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Recent polling suggests that issues such as Iran, affordability, and Trump’s increasingly bizarre behavior have put his party in an incredibly weak position ahead of midterms.