Fox Host’s Baffling Theory on Pop Star’s Blistering ICE Post

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld launched into bizarre musings about young women on Wednesday in an attempt to rebut Sabrina Carpenter’s takedown of the Trump administration.

Gutfeld, 61, launched into a lecture about the pop star during The Five, asserting that “the things she detests today, she will learn and understand to value later.”

Carpenter, 26, became the roundtable’s latest lightning rod after she slammed the White House on Tuesday for using her song “Juno” in an X video depicting people being chased, manhandled and cuffed.

Sabrina Carpenter replies to White House X account. X

“This video is evil and disgusting,” she wrote. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

In a clumsy defense of the Trump administration, Gutfeld suggested Carpenter hasn’t had a “transformative experience” that would allow her to appreciate President Donald Trump’s aggressive—and increasingly unpopular—mass deportation efforts.

“I’m not into the celebrity aspect. I’m into the phase of life. Like, look at her, as opposed to a representative of women her age. Single, no kids, no responsibilities,” said the conservative commentator, who welcomed his first daughter last year.

In response to Carpenter’s blistering attack on the Trump administration’s “inhumane” immigration agenda, the White House fired back, writing, “Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?” Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

“They have yet to experience any transformative event that would inform their beliefs. So the things she detests today, she will learn and understand to value later.”

Gutfeld then went on a rambling spiel about what he wishes he’d known in his 20s, eventually contorting his line of thinking into a point about young women spitting at the police.

“I’m talking primarily young women,” he said. “They don’t know until they know. It’s the transformative experience that then they go back and they go, ‘God, what was I thinking? Why was I spitting at a police officer? I love the police. They make sure my kids are safe.’”

Gutfeld’s co-host Jesse Watters, 47, delivered an equally bonkers take on Carpenter, who is known for her raunchy lyrics and concert performances.

As a photo of Carpenter performing onstage flashed on screen, Watters chimed in, “She looks kinda naughty. Is she naughty?”

“Ooo yeah,” Dana Perino, 53, replied.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to bring up MAGA’s favorite actress, Sydney Sweeney, 28, as a counterexample to Carpenter and other celebrities who speak out against the Trump administration.

In response to Carpenter’s blistering attack on the Trump administration’s “inhumane” immigration agenda, the White House fired back with insults on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Abigail Jackson, cribbing a line from the singer’s hit song “Manchild,” told the Daily Beast, “Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”