Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Marry at NY City Hall: Report
‘SO HAPPY’
Barbie director Greta Gerwig and long-time partner Noah Baumbach have tied the knot, according to Page Six. Gerwig reportedly told people backstage at Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden concert Tuesday that the couple had just gotten married at City Hall. A source told Page Six that the couple was “glowing and celebrating. They are so happy.” The source continued: “She looked like a bride. He looked handsome in his suit.” Gerwig and Baumbach started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2020, although they have kept it low-key. Gerwig even told James Corden that she didn’t refer to Baumbach as her “fiancé” because it made it sound like there would be a wedding soon. The couple have two sons, 4-year-old Harold and a second baby they welcomed in March. Baumbach was previously married to Jennifer Jason Leigh, with whom he shares a 13-year-old son, and this is Gerwig’s first marriage.