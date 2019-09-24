CHEAT SHEET
A VERY HAPPY YOUNG GIRL
Greta Thunberg Trolls Trump in New Twitter Bio
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday appeared to troll President Trump in an update to her Twitter bio, which now reads “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.” The bio seems to be a response to Trump, who mocked her in a tweet on Monday, writing, “she seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” The comment was posted with a video clip of Thunberg giving an impassioned speech at the United Nations climate summit about the failure of world leaders to take meaningful action to protect the environment. “People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing,” she says in the clip. “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth.”