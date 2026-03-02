‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Pentagon has published a tasteless quiz about a war that killed hundreds of Americans on its website as troops are sent to die in a new conflict. “This is not Iraq, this is not endless,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared during a testy press conference on Monday morning. But the Gulf War, a conflict between Iraq and a coalition of 42 other nations which ended in 1991, is clearly on the minds of those at Hegseth’s department, as a quiz titled ‘Bombs Over Baghdad: Test Your Desert Storm Knowledge’ appeared on the Pentagon website as the war in Iran intensified over the weekend. Operation Desert Storm was the code name for a military operation to expel occupying Iraqi forces from Kuwait, which Iraq had invaded and annexed months earlier. Between Desert Shield and Desert Storm, almost 400 Americans were killed. As part of the quiz, users were asked which dictator was toppled, the operation code names, and which commander led the American forces during the war. “Did you serve on the front lines?” it cheerily asks if the participant scores well. The timing of the quiz is suspect given that President Donald Trump warned that Americans would die during the conflict with Iran.
Eric Dane died from respiratory failure that arose from Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). His family announced Dane’s death on February 19 of this year, nine months after the 53-year-old actor announced that he was struggling with the illness. “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always,” they said in a statement. The degenerative disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic. ALS first presents with muscle weakness, twitching, or trouble swallowing and can eventually lead to full-body paralysis as an individual loses control of muscles responsible for speaking, eating, and breathing. Dane had become an advocate for those suffering from the disease, which currently has no cure. Prior to his death, he also played a firefighter with ALS in an episode of Brilliant Minds to elevate his advocacy. “He did an incredible job at bringing awareness to this horrible disease in those remaining days, which was really brave of him to do,” fellow Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey said about his co-star. Dane is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and two daughters, ages 15 and 13.
Donald Trump’s new war just hit Europe. An Iranian drone struck a British military base in Cyprus on Sunday, after Saturday’s launch of the MAGA president’s all-out assault on the Iranian regime plunged the Middle East into a state of chaos not seen since George W. Bush’s 2003 invasion of Iraq. The U.K. Ministry of Defence says no casualties have been reported at the Cypriot facility, but that family members of active service personnel would be moved off-base as a precaution. “Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people,” the MoD said in a statement. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, is said to have been briefed on the situation by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. The U.K. is currently assisting the U.S. in its defense of military assets in the Middle East, but has not been involved in direct strikes against targets in Iran, which are now confirmed to have killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, plus several of his likely successors.
If you’ve turned on cable news at any point since between about 2 am Saturday morning and this second, you’ll have been confronted with wall-to-wall coverage of the U.S. military strikes in Iran. You could be forgiven for assuming then that this war—the second time Donald Trump has bombed Iran in his second term—is a game-changer in American politics. It is not. Or at least not yet. The vast majority of American voters don’t know anything about Iran. Need proof? In 2020, a Politico-Morning Consult poll asked people to find Iran on a world map. Only 23% were able to do so. (Among the incorrect places people guessed: The U.S., Canada, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Australia and the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.) None of that is to say that Trump’s decision—made without Congressional approval or the backing of our traditional western European allies—isn’t a big deal. It absolutely is. Not only will it be a major part of Trump’s second term legacy, it also has the possibility to reshape the Middle East for generations. But the 2026 midterms are still going to be fought primarily on domestic issues, notably the economy and affordability.
Jack Schlossberg opened up for the first time about his sister Tatiana’s last words before her death late last year. “The last thing that she said to me was, ‘You better win,’” the Kennedy scion said in an interview for CBS Sunday Mornings, referencing his run for Congress. The environmental journalist Tatiana Schlossberg was diagnosed with terminal acute myeloid leukemia immediately after giving birth to her second child in May 2024. She died at age 35 in December. “No one knew me better, and I knew no one better than her,” Schlossberg said about his late sister, adding he “knows she’s still rooting for” his political career. Jack, 33, is campaigning for New York’s 12th District, which represents the wealthy areas of Upper West and Upper East Sides of Manhattan, in what’s set to be a crowded Democratic primary. Eight people, including prominent names such as Trump critic George Conway, 62, are running for longtime congressman Jerry Nadler’s seat. Jack has previously amassed nearly a million followers on social media and was a political correspondent for Variety.
University of Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder died at the age of 23 following a car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning. State Patrol officers said the incident took place around 3 a.m. after the driver lost control of his Tesla in Boulder County, breaking through the guardrails, hitting an electrical pole, and rolling over before coming to a stop. The man died at the scene, and was later identified in a statement from the university. “Dom, you were a blessing to so many people,” his fellow quarterback Colton Allen wrote on Instagram. Colorado’s athletic director Fernando Lovo added that the college’s sporting community had been “devastated” by the news. “He epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike,” Lovo said. “Our hearts go out to his family and all of his teammates during this difficult time.”
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth bizarrely claimed in a live Pentagon address that the U.S. did not “start” the war with Iran. Hegseth, in his platitude-filled broadcast message on Monday morning, said Iran has carried out attacks for decades in a “one-sided war against America,” without offering much in the way of specifics. “We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it,” the former Fox News host added. Elsewhere in the communique, he said the goal of the so-called “Operation Epic Fury” was not regime change, even though the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini was killed in an early strike. “This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change and the world is better off for it,” Hegseth crowed. He also rolled out his usual spiel, railing against “politically correct wars” and saying that the Iran offensive is bound by “no stupid rules of engagement.” The address was the first from the Pentagon since December 2 last year.
Two long-haul passenger jets trying to outrun the fallout from U.S. strikes on Iran ended up right back on their home runways after nearly 16 hours in the sky. As most Gulf countries closed their airspace, commercial aviation was thrown into disarray after President Donald Trump launched his double-team strikes with Israel over the weekend. American Airlines Flight 120 departed Philadelphia around 8 p.m. bound for Doha, Qatar, on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Scheduled for a roughly 12-hour journey, it crossed the Atlantic and reached the Mediterranean Sea before making a U-turn off the coast of Spain. The aircraft landed back in Philadelphia 15 hours and 32 minutes after takeoff, according to Flightradar24. The flight was canceled over the next three days as Qatari airspace remained closed. Across the globe, an Emirates Airbus A380 left Auckland, New Zealand, expecting a 16-hour trip to Dubai. Eight hours in, the double-decker jet reversed course over Australia and the Tasman Sea, returning after 15 hours and 37 minutes aloft. Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Etihad collectively carry 90,000 transiting passengers daily through their hubs, according to Cirium. Airline stocks fell sharply as a result of the fighting in the Middle East.
Two people and a dog were killed after a road rage incident became a stabbing spree on a Virginia highway on Sunday. Virginia State Police said a state trooper was dispatched to a road-rage incident around 1:20 p.m. near Exit 42 along I-495 in Fairfax County. Upon arrival, the officer encountered a man brandishing a knife. The trooper shot the man in self-defense, who was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. Troopers encountered four stabbing victims at the scene. One of the victims, a 39-year-old woman, later died from her injuries. A dog that was stabbed also died at the scene. Three more people were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. State police said they believe the stabbings may have happened as a result of a crash along the southbound I-495, and the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related. An investigation is ongoing. The Daily Beast reached out to Virginia State Police for comment.