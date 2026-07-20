Hackers Force Coca-Cola to Halt Production of Popular Brand

A ransomware attack has forced Fairlife to temporarily shut down production at all of its U.S. facilities, raising the possibility of supply disruptions for one of America’s most popular dairy brands. The Coca-Cola-owned company said it detected unauthorized access to parts of its computer systems on July 16 and took portions of its network offline while it investigates the breach and restores operations. Coca-Cola said the incident has not affected the quality or safety of products already on store shelves, but confirmed that Fairlife’s U.S. production remains suspended as the investigation continues. Because Fairlife products are found in roughly one in four American households, an extended shutdown could make some of its milk, protein shakes, and other dairy products harder to find if inventories begin to run low. The company said it has notified law enforcement and is working with cybersecurity experts to recover its systems as quickly as possible. Fairlife added that its Canadian production facilities have not been affected by the attack.