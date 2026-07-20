Shock as Miss Universe Contestant Dies at 35
LaToya Malcolm, an actress, dance instructor, and former Miss Universe Jamaica finalist, has died at 35. The Miss Universe Jamaica organization announced her death on Saturday in a social media tribute, though no cause of death was disclosed. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Miss Universe Jamaica alumna LaToya Malcolm,” the organization wrote, offering condolences to her family and loved ones while adding that she would “never be forgotten.” Malcolm competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica pageant, where she emerged as one of the competition’s standout contestants despite grieving the loss of her father during the event. She later captured the Miss Jamaica Bikini International title, dedicating the victory to him in an emotional message. Beyond pageantry, Malcolm worked as an actress and dance instructor and devoted time to the Transition Project, a program that helps underprivileged teenagers prepare for adulthood. Current Miss Universe Jamaica titleholder Gabrielle Henry was among those paying tribute, calling Malcolm’s death “a great loss” whose impact and voice “will not be forgotten.”