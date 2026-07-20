Pop Star Splits From Boyfriend After 5 Years and a Baby

America just turned 250—but we don’t look backward. We’re already thinking about the next 250 years of innovation. Want to share your thoughts about the country’s future and have a chance to be featured on The Daily Beast Podcast? Pull out your red-white-and-blue soapbox and share your thoughts, predictions, and questions here.

In a four-part series, Joanna Coles is sitting down with experts to discuss the future of America, exploring topics like manufacturing, sports, and technology. This series is produced in partnership with PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International and its America250 initiative, a yearlong push to celebrate and accelerate American innovation and reinvention.

This week, Joanna is joined by Dick Costolo—former Twitter CEO, Managing Partner at 01 Advisors, and co-host of The Nick, Dick and Paul Show—to discuss the future of the internet. The internet is a cornerstone of American life, serving as an always-on setting for education, misinformation, connection, and conflict. With online experiences evolving as quickly as the click of a mouse, the internet of tomorrow could look very different than it does today. What’s coming next? Share your thoughts for a chance to have Dick respond on air.

Your opinions fuel the conversation. Don’t miss your chance to weigh in—submit your thoughts here.