Pop Star Splits From Boyfriend After 5 Years and a Baby

Robbie Williams found himself at the center of an unexpected viral moment after a bizarre mishap during the World Cup final coverage. The former Take That singer was providing live commentary on the match when viewers noticed a small white object appear to come from his mouth and land on the microphone in his hand. Williams quickly spotted it, removed it, and tried to brush it away—but the attempt backfired when the object ended up stuck to his forehead for the remainder of the interview. The strange scene sent social media into overdrive, with fans offering theories about what the substance was. Williams later posted a video on social media to confirm that it was a breath mint that fell out of his mouth. The moment came after Williams had performed during the tournament’s closing ceremony with Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini.
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- 1Star’s Gross TV Gaffe Spotted During World Cup BroadcastTAKE THAT!The singer had performed during the tournament’s closing ceremony with Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini.
- 2Pop Star Splits From Boyfriend After 5 Years and a Baby‘DIFFICULT SITUATION’The announcement was made in a heartfelt Instagram post shared by the singer.
Partner updateAD BY PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris InternationalWe Want to Hear Your Take on the Future of the InternetAMERICA250The Daily Beast Podcast’s America250 series continues this Friday with former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo.
- 3Sculptor Fumes as His $100K Charlie Kirk Statue Gets SnubbedSTATUE OF LIMITATIONSHe has clawed back less than $8,000 with a fundraiser.
- 4U.S.-Bound Flight Declares Emergency Over EuropeMIDAIR SCAREThe airline said the crew detected a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff.
Shop with ScoutedFind Cheap Deals on Flights and Hotels With This Free ToolWANDERLUSTSkyscanner is the traveler’s helpful, honest ally.
- 5Bad Bunny Fans Left Covered in Blood at ConcertBLOODY HAILFans were urged to leave as quickly as possible.
- 6Mom Gives Birth to Ultra Rare Identical QuadrupletsFOUR OF A KINDThe four identical girls are believed to be Australia’s first naturally conceived monozygotic quadruplets.
- 7Family Announces Death of Soccer Legend at 75‘KING KEVIN’Kevin Keegan’s family announced his death in an emotional statement.
- 8Breakout Fox Broadcaster Quits After Just One World CupTV FAREWELLThe soccer legend told viewers the 2026 tournament would be his “first and last time” on the broadcaster’s World Cup coverage.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 9Girl, 7, Miraculously Survives 3 Days Floating at SeaSURVIVOROne person has been confirmed dead, and 18 more are missing.
- 10Uber Rider Accuses His Tesla Driver of Sleeping at the WheelYOU AWAKE???The passenger says the Tesla traveled on Southern California freeways with Full Self-Driving engaged while the driver appeared to be asleep.
Pop Star Splits From Boyfriend After 5 Years and a Baby
Jessie J announced on Instagram on Monday that she and her boyfriend, Chanan Colman, have broken up. “Chanan and I decided to end our romantic relationship some time ago,” the post reads. ”We will always continue supporting each other with love, respect and care.” The “Domino” singer, 38, and her basketball player ex, 42, met on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2021, and have been together ever since. “He has exceeded my expectations as a father beyond my imagination,“ the pop star told People in a 2025 interview. She continued that she and Colman, with whom she shares a three-year-old son, Sky, were already “locked in” with a child, and thus not yet seriously considering marriage. “We talk about it all the time, Jessie said. “I’m sure we will, but we’re not in any rush.” In her breakup announcement, the former Grammy nominee says that fans can expect to see her and her ex-boyfriend together with their son “as a family” to foster a “happy and healthy” co-parenting environment.
America just turned 250—but we don’t look backward. We’re already thinking about the next 250 years of innovation. Want to share your thoughts about the country’s future and have a chance to be featured on The Daily Beast Podcast? Pull out your red-white-and-blue soapbox and share your thoughts, predictions, and questions here.
In a four-part series, Joanna Coles is sitting down with experts to discuss the future of America, exploring topics like manufacturing, sports, and technology. This series is produced in partnership with PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International and its America250 initiative, a yearlong push to celebrate and accelerate American innovation and reinvention.
This week, Joanna is joined by Dick Costolo—former Twitter CEO, Managing Partner at 01 Advisors, and co-host of The Nick, Dick and Paul Show—to discuss the future of the internet. The internet is a cornerstone of American life, serving as an always-on setting for education, misinformation, connection, and conflict. With online experiences evolving as quickly as the click of a mouse, the internet of tomorrow could look very different than it does today. What’s coming next? Share your thoughts for a chance to have Dick respond on air.
Your opinions fuel the conversation. Don’t miss your chance to weigh in—submit your thoughts here.
A New York sculptor is furious after spending $100,000 of his own money on a life-size statue of Charlie Kirk, only to find nobody wants to buy it. Sergio Furnari hoped the statue of the slain far-right activist, set for Times Square, would raise “millions.” Instead, he’s been flooded with messages threatening to urinate on it. He also broke his foot tripping over tape in his studio. “Is it cursed? Maybe. I don’t know,” he told The Guardian, adding he wasn’t even a fan of some of Kirk’s views, particularly on Palestine. Furnari said he built the statue to “glorify and to exercise the First Amendment,” though he also cited supporting Kirk’s widow and wanting to “commemorate a person.” He’d hoped wealthy donors would step up to cover his $100,000 in materials and labor. None did. His fundraiser, aiming for $150,000, has crawled to under $8,000, with online commenters predicting it will be “destroyed and vandalized” within hours of its planned September unveiling. “People are strange out there,” Furnari said. “So far I’ve spent all my money on this.”
An Alaska Airlines flight bound for Seattle was forced to turn back to Rome after the crew detected a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff and declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic control. Flight 181 landed safely back in the Italian capital on Sunday, with the airline stressing there was “no emergency on landing” despite the declaration. After inspecting the Boeing 787, the airline determined the five-year-old plane required additional maintenance and canceled the flight, leaving passengers scrambling to adjust their travel plans. The incident comes just months after Alaska launched seasonal nonstop service between Seattle and Rome, a new international route operating daily through late October. The carrier did not immediately disclose the nature of the mechanical issue, but said the emergency declaration was made solely to secure priority assistance from air traffic controllers while returning safely to the airport.
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Bad Bunny fans were forced to flee after a freak weather event wreaked havoc mid-concert. The La Maura Hippodrome in Milan, Italy, was transformed into a bloody nightmare as fans were pelted by giant hail the size of golf balls on Saturday. There were some 80,000 fans in attendance at the open-air venue when the heavens opened on the Puerto Rican singer’s second and final date in Milan in his Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour. Footage has circulated on social media of people being left badly bloodied, with one clip showing a man with bandages around his head. Others show people ducking for cover under coats and umbrellas while loudspeakers urged them to get out of the venue as quickly as possible. The Daily Mail reports that the evacuation took around 50 minutes, starting at 9.30 p.m., with LiveNation Italy chief Roberto De Luca saying the event was canceled. “We did everything possible to best address the emergency that affected the 78,000 spectators at the Bad Bunny concert,” he said, according to the Mail. “An emergency, it must be said, that I have never faced before in 45 years of working in this field.”
A Brisbane mother gave birth to four identical baby girls in what doctors say is one of the rarest pregnancies imaginable. Jenitar Na’amoana welcomed Harriet, Alexa, Catherine, and Emily by cesarean section at 28 weeks and four days after the babies were naturally conceived, an extraordinarily uncommon occurrence. Doctors at Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital said the girls are monozygotic quadruplets, meaning they all developed from a single fertilized egg that split into four embryos, a phenomenon estimated to occur in roughly one in 15 million pregnancies. The birth is believed to be the first of its kind in Australia. Jenitar and her husband, Jortham Na’amoana, already had four children before learning they were expecting quadruplets, with one of their youngsters still breastfeeding when they received the surprise news. While the premature babies are expected to spend several more weeks in the hospital growing stronger, doctors say all four girls and their mother are doing well before eventually heading home as a family of 10.
Former Liverpool star Kevin Keegan has died from stage 4 cancer. “It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75,” Keegan’s family announced in a statement on Monday. “Kevin had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.” The 75-year-old from Armthorpe (about two hours north of Birmingham) began his career at Scunthorpe United before signing to join Liverpool FC in 1971. There, “King Kevin” went on to win the First Division title three times, the FA Cup, the UEFA Cup twice, and the European Cup. He also won consecutive Ballons d’Or in 1978 and 1979, making him the only British player to win the prestigious award more than once. In addition to his time with Scunthorpe and Liverpool, the 5-foot-8 forward and attacking midfielder played for Hamburger SV, Southampton FC, and Newcastle United, and led the English National Team as captain with 63 match appearances. Keegan retired at 33, later rejoining Newcastle United as a manager in 1992 and the English National Team as a manager in 1999. “Kevin was a much loved husband, father and grandfather,” the family’s statement continued. “This is a hugely difficult time.”
Fox Sports’ standout analyst Zlatan Ibrahimović is hanging up the headset almost as quickly as he picked it up. The former soccer superstar announced during the network’s World Cup Final coverage that he will not return to the broadcaster for the 2030 tournament, telling viewers the past six weeks would be both his “first and last time” on the network. After initially saying he had spoken enough over the past month and a half, the Swedish soccer icon, 44, thanked his fellow analysts, Fox’s production staff, and American viewers before calling it “my farewell to this studio.” When host Rebecca Lowe asked him to clarify, he doubled down: “This was the first and last time for me.” Ibrahimović, who is Sweden’s all-time leading goal scorer, quickly became one of the breakout personalities of Fox’s World Cup coverage, earning praise for his sharp analysis, easy chemistry with Thierry Henry, and playful digs at fellow analyst Alexis Lalas. Some had expected the tournament to mark the beginning of a long broadcasting career following Ibrahimović’s retirement from professional soccer in 2023. Still, the outspoken striker says this chapter is already over.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
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A seven-year-old girl has been found clinging to a fishing trap after days lost at sea. She was among a small group of survivors found following the sinking of the KM Nurul Salsa on Wednesday, 43 miles from Selayar Island in Indonesia. There had been 78 people aboard for the journey from Jampea Island to Selayar when the ship suffered engine failure, the Associated Press reports. The Independent reports that 47 people were saved in the initial stage of the rescue operation, which pulled together more than 200 responders. The girl was found on Saturday as part of a group of five survivors, AP reported, managing to stay afloat for three days before a fisherman found them and radioed authorities for assistance. A 46-year-old mom and her son were also found by a group of fishermen on Balaloho Island near Selayar on Sunday. Emergency response leader Andi Sultan said that rescue teams faced “extremely harsh weather” and waves of up to 10 feet. At the time of writing, 18 people remain missing, with one person confirmed dead.
An Uber passenger says his late-night Tesla ride through Orange County turned into a nightmare when the driver appeared to fall asleep behind the wheel while Full Self-Driving mode was engaged. Cellphone video obtained by KTLA appears to show the driver’s head repeatedly bobbing forward as his hands remain off the steering wheel during the 13-mile trip from Yorba Linda to Santa Ana on July 6. At one point, the passenger can be heard asking, “You good, man?” but receives no response. The rider said the Tesla was operating in Full Self-Driving mode as it traveled on the 91, 57, and 5 freeways before the trip ended safely. After he registered a complaint, the passenger said Uber apologized for the experience but told him the ride did not qualify for a refund despite his safety concerns. Tesla’s guidance says drivers using Full Self-Driving must remain alert and ready to take over at any time. KTLA noted that several other videos have surfaced showing Tesla drivers who appeared to be asleep while behind the wheel.