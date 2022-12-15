CHEAT SHEET
    Harry Gasped When Beyoncé Texted Meghan After Oprah Show

    ‘SHUP UP!’

    Tom Sykes

    Royalist Correspondent

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

    Meghan Markle was texted by Beyoncé after her interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the new Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, Meghan is seen checking her messages and then saying, “Beyoncé just texted.” Harry gasps, and says, “Shut up!” Meghan says, “Just checking in. Just casual. I still can’t believe... I still can’t believe she knows who I am.” Harry jokingly urges Meghan to call her. Meghan demurs but instead relays the content of the message, saying: “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.” Harry responds, “That’s well said.” A few moments later Harry is receiving a text from William. Its contents are not revealed but Harry is seen saying in response to it, “I wish I knew what to do.”