Harry Gasped When Beyoncé Texted Meghan After Oprah Show
‘SHUP UP!’
Meghan Markle was texted by Beyoncé after her interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the new Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, Meghan is seen checking her messages and then saying, “Beyoncé just texted.” Harry gasps, and says, “Shut up!” Meghan says, “Just checking in. Just casual. I still can’t believe... I still can’t believe she knows who I am.” Harry jokingly urges Meghan to call her. Meghan demurs but instead relays the content of the message, saying: “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.” Harry responds, “That’s well said.” A few moments later Harry is receiving a text from William. Its contents are not revealed but Harry is seen saying in response to it, “I wish I knew what to do.”