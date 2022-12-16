Harvard Announces Claudine Gay to Serve As Its First Black and Second Female President

Read it at New York Times
The current Harvard dean of Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Claudine Gay, will be the school’s first Black president and second female leader, the university announced Thursday. Gay, a New Yorker with Haitian parents who also partly grew up in Saudi Arabia, is set to take on Lawrence S. Bacow’s role in July 2023, according to The New York Times. The announcement for Gay’s new role comes as Harvard is embroiled in a Supreme Court case about its admissions process; the court will rule on whether the university’s affirmative action policies to boost Black and Latinx enrollment at the university were lawful or not.