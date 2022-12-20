Harvey Weinstein Jurors Can’t Decide on Jennifer Siebel Newsom Charges
MISTRIAL
Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles sexual assault trial convicted the disgraced mogul on three significant charges—but were hung on all counts related to Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s testimony. During the trial, Siebel Newsom testified that Weinstein raped her in 2005—statements which supported two of the seven criminal charges against the disgraced producer. The jury also reached a hung verdict for the sexual battery by restraint of Jane Doe 2, resulting in a mistrial for those three charges because Judge Lisa Lench accepted a partial verdict. In a statement to The Daily Beast, Siebel Newsom stressed that Monday’s verdict means that Weinstein “will never be able to rape another woman” and he will “spend the rest of his life behind bars where he belongs.” “Throughout the trial, Weinstein’s lawyers used sexism, misogyny, and bullying tactics to intimidate, demean, and ridicule us survivors,” she added. California Governor Gavin Newsom, her husband, also released a statement to The Daily Beast on Monday, noting that he is “so incredibly proud of my wife and all the brave women who came forward to share their truth and uplift countless survivors who cannot.”