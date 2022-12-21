High School Football Player and Coaches Arrested After Viral Hazing Video
CONSEQUENCES
Two high school football coaches and a player were arrested Tuesday after a disturbing viral video of players hazing a freshman teammate leaked last month. The leaked video showed three people dragging the hazed student across the floor and stripping off his clothes, before one of them—only wearing underwear—stood over the student’s head and performed a lewd act. Haverhill High School head football coach Timothy O’Connor, 48, was charged with failure to report hazing, while he and assistant coach Michael Attah, 27, have both been charged with failure to file a child abuse report and witness intimidation. Football player Jesse Rodriguez, 18, was charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years of age or older, assault and battery, and hazing. The school canceled the rest of its football season after the video leaked, suspending several players and placing coaches on paid leave as they investigated. Haverhill police are also seeking charges against five juveniles, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.