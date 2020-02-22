Hawaii Police Release Google Manager After Arresting Him Over Wife’s Death
Hawaii police released a man Friday after initially accusing him of murdering his wife on a family vacation to Hawaii. Sonam Saxena, a Google Cloud product manager in Seattle, called 911 Tuesday after his wife Smriti disappeared during a late-night stroll on a secluded beach on the western side of Hawaii island. Her body was discovered Wednesday, cause of death undetermined, and Saxena was arrested the same day. The 43-year-old, from Bellevue in Washington state, had told a local newspaper that he’d left his wife on the beach for about 45 minutes to retrieve her inhaler after she had an asthma attack. When he returned, she was gone. The couple was on their annual vacation with their two daughters. Saxena was released pending further investigation.