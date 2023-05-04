Tourists Following Their GPS Drive Directly Into Hawaii Harbor
A pair of tourists had to be scooped out of their sinking van after they apparently followed their GPS’ directions into the water on Hawaii’s Big Island, footage of the Saturday incident shows. “I saw a car drive directly past our boat straight into the harbor at a pretty decent speed,” eyewitness Christie Hutchinson said. “It was so confidently done, they didn’t have a look of panic on their face. They were still smiling.” The tourists, whom Hutchinson identified as two sisters, can be seen in the video she shot sitting in their Dodge Caravan, before the front-seat passenger calmly climbs out of her window and begins wading to shore. Several Good Samaritans then jump into the harbor and help the driver escape through her own window, with one carrying her to a boat ramp. Witnesses told The Washington Post that the women had been trying to get to a manta ray tour. “It’s not the first time, and it probably won’t be the last,” one tour employee remarked to the newspaper.