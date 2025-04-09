Hegseth’s Panama Canal Statement Leaves Out a Major Detail From Spanish Version

A joint statement released Tuesday by the Pentagon following talks between U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino appeared to omit a significant detail.

Hegseth paid a visit to the Central American nation for talks with Panama’s government, after which he pledged to work with security forces in the region and said the U.S. wouldn’t allow China or any other nation to jeopardize the operation of the Panama Canal, which was handed over by the U.S. in 1999 after 85 years under American control.

The defense secretary’s visit came amid mounting tensions sparked by President Donald Trump’s claims that Panama was “severely” overcharging for ships transiting the U.S.-built canal. He has also claimed that China controlled the waterway and has pledged that Washington would take it back.

Mulino and Hegseth released a joint statement following their talks, the Spanish version of which included the line: “Secretary Hegseth recognized the leadership and inalienable sovereignty of Panama over the Panama Canal and its adjacent areas.”

That detail was nowhere to be seen in the English-language version released by the Pentagon, the Associated Press first reported.

It’s unclear whether the Hegseth’s apparent recognition of Panama’s control over the historically contested waterway was intentionally omitted.

Both versions note that the officials reaffirmed the historic security relationship between the Republic of Panama and the United States of America and that they agreed to continue strengthening bilateral security cooperation.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Pentagon for comment.

Hegseth said Tuesday the U.S. and Panama “have done more in recent weeks to strengthen our defense and security cooperation than we have in decades.”

Panama Security Minister Frank Abrego (R) hosts U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (L) at the Presidential Palace as he is in Panama for a meeting with Panamanian officials to discuss security cooperation around the Panama Canal in Panama City, Panama on April 08, 2025. Anadolu/Photo by Daniel A. Gonzalez/Anadolu via Getty Images

“China-based companies continue to control critical infrastructure in the canal area,” the defense secretary said.

“That gives China the potential to conduct surveillance activities across Panama. This makes Panama and the United States less secure, less prosperous and less sovereign. And as President Donald Trump has pointed out, that situation is not acceptable.”

In December, Trump threatened to retake the canal “or something very powerful is going to happen.”

In a commentary in March for Harvard Kennedy School, economic development scholar Ricardo Hausmann said of Trump’s threats to take back the canal and of his claims that his country is being overcharged, that “it’s not that the United States is being unfairly treated, it’s that it is not being preferentially treated.”

“I would argue that’s what Trump doesn’t like,” he said.

“A treaty is a treaty, right? That’s why you have to have a two-thirds majority approval in the Senate. One of the conditions of the treaty is creating neutrality in the Panama Canal. The United States has to pay the same as anybody else even though it built the canal.”