Minnesota Sheriff Is Sorry About His Drunk-Driving Crash
SHERIFF IN SHAMBLES
A Minnesota sheriff is facing four drunk driving charges after crashing a car owned by the county with a sky-high blood alcohol level, the Douglas County district attorney announced Friday. Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson rolled his car over around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near the city of Alexandria, where a sheriff’s association gathering was happening, authorities say. A urine sample sh0wed Hutchinson had a blood alcohol level of .13, almost twice the legal limit, the DA said. No one else was injured. Hutchinson is charged with fourth-degree driving while impaired, carrying a firearm while under the influence, and two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, all misdemeanors. The sheriff apologized Wednesday afternoon for his “inexcusable decision.”