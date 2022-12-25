JonBenét Ramsey’s Dad Reveals Heartbreaking Details about Daughter’s Final Christmas

On December 25, 1996, child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey unwrapped Christmas presents with her family, including a new bicycle that she joyfully pedaled up and down an alleyway. Twenty-six years after JonBenét’s still-unsolved murder, her father John Ramsey said that his most vivid recollection of that day involved the bicycle. “She said, ‘Oh dad. Please let me go just one more time,’ but I told her no, we’ll do that tomorrow,” he told The U.S. Sun. “Of course, there was no tomorrow….It’s a hurtful thought now.” In the interview, Ramsey spoke about members of the press and tabloids following him, wife Patsy, and son Burke around amid speculation that one of them had killed JonBenét. “We couldn't go into a supermarket without seeing our names or faces on the cover, one of which was ‘Brother Did It.’” Last year, the Boulder Police Department said in a statement that detectives had processed more than 1,500 pieces of evidence related to the cold case, including nearly 1,000 DNA samples.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10