Hiker Falls to His Death While Taking Photos at Summit of New Hampshire’s Mount Willard
HORRIFIC ACCIDENT
A hiker met his end while taking photos at the summit of New Hampshire’s Mount Willard on Saturday, officials say. An unidentified hiker and his wife were taking photos off a cliff near the summit of the 2,865-foot mountain when she suddenly heard her husband call out, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game, when she witnessed him slip over the edge of the cliff face, tumbling some 300 feet to his death. It took hours to retrieve and remove the man’s body from the mountain face, according to Mountain Rescue Service, which rappelled in icy conditions and returned him to the summit and shuttled his body 1.6 miles back to the trailhead parking lot around 6:45 p.m. State officials withheld the identities of the victim or his spouse, pending notification of their family.