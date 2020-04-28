CHEAT SHEET
    Hillary Clinton to Endorse Joe Biden During Virtual Town Hall for Women

    Hanna Trudo

    REUTERS

    Hillary Clinton will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, rounding out a string of influential endorsements intended to unite the party across ideological lines well ahead of the November election. The Daily Beast confirmed that Clinton will be endorsing Biden during a 3 p.m. virtual town hall for women. The 2016 Democratic nominee’s support comes after a consequential string of endorsement for the Biden campaign earlier this month. Former President Barack Obama, as well as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), the former vice president’s previous rivals for the nomination, also provided unequivocal support for his bid. 