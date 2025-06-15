Hillary Trolls Trump’s ‘Low-Energy’ Parade With Protest Pics

Hillary Clinton mocked poor turnout at President Donald Trump’s “low-energy Dear Leader parade,” comparing it to the crowds that packed the streets for the “No Kings” protests that same day.

On Sunday, Clinton shared pictures to Instagram of sparse crowds gathered at Trump’s lavish $45 million birthday parade, which also marked the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. She paired those alongside photos of the nationwide “No Kings” protests which took place in every single state.

Millions gathered for the "No Kings" protests across the nation. Nic Coury/AFP via Getty Images

Clinton wrote, "Compare and contrast scenes from yesterday in America. On the one hand, Trump's low-energy Dear Leader parade (that cost you $45 million)."

She added, “On the other, millions of people across the country gathering peacefully to say: Here, we have no kings.”

According to its website, the “No Kings” protest on Saturday was an “action to reject authoritarianism” on the same day Trump conducted his military parade “spectacle meant to look like strength.”

"No Kings" protests took place in every state across the nation. Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

Clinton also posted about the “No Kings” protest on X Thursday, urging people to go “make your voice heard.”

“The right to peacefully protest is fundamental. It is in the Constitution. No president can nullify it—because in the United States of America, we have no kings,” she wrote.

Around 2,000 protests took place in every state across the U.S., according to Forbes, the “No Kings” organizers saying that millions of people showed up and marched at hundreds of events.

The Trump administration has been under fire for its violent response to the protests against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that have been taking place over the last few weeks.

In particular, Trump’s decision to deploy 4,000 National Guard members and 700 marines to quell the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, without consulting California Governor Gavin Newsom or notifying Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, caused national outrage.

Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles to quell anti-ICE protests. David McNew/Getty Images

But Trump, on his part, praised his parade, writing in Truth Social post, “What a GREAT Parade. THANK YOU, ARMY!”

There had been concerns that it would rain on Trump’s parade, with the weather forecast predicting potential thunderstorms later on in the day.

Yet before the parade started, he stated: “OUR GREAT MILITARY PARADE IS ON, RAIN OR SHINE. REMEMBER, A RAINY DAY PARADE BRINGS GOOD LUCK. I’LL SEE YOU ALL IN D.C.”

Trump's lavish military parade cost him $45 million. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The parade started earlier than expected in order to beat the bad weather, and the bleachers set up along the route were mostly empty, according to social media posts.

One user wrote that “Trump’s ‘look at me’ parade flopped. Another epic waste of OUR tax payer dollars.”

In addition to the lack of people in the crowd, Trump was also missing some of his inner circle, most notably his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, as well as his son Barron Trump.

First Lady Melania Trump also seemed to doze off as the festivities unfolded before her, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio was caught yawning at one point during the lavish parade.

Meanwhile, at Trump's parade 🤣

