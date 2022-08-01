Kayaking Tragedy Leaves One Dead and Another in Critical Condition
TIPPED OVER
A kayaking accident on Sunday night left a 19-year-old man dead and a 54-year-old woman in critical condition, CBS Chicago reported. Shortly after 8 p.m., an eyewitness reportedly called the Indiana Department of Natural Resources about a tipped kayak on a small lake in Hobart, Indiana. The witness waded into the water to try and save the victims, both of whom had gone under the surface. With the help of a police officer, the witness managed to swim the woman back to shore as divers searched the lake for her companion. A diver eventually found the young man’s body around 9:10 pm. Both kayakers had flotation devices with them, but neither were wearing the life-saving gear when the boat capsized. As of Monday morning, the woman remained at the hospital in critical condition.