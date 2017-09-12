Hope Hicks to Permanently Lead Communications Team

Read it at Bloomberg News
President Trump’s aide, Hope Hicks, who has been serving as the real-estate magnate’s interim communications director since August, has been officially promoted to permanently lead the White House communications team. Bloomberg News first reported the change via two unnamed White House officials. Hicks, 28, has been one of Trump’s most trusted aides since his presidential campaign and has been long viewed as a rising star in his orbit. She took on the position following the demise of Anthony Scaramucci.