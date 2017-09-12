CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Hope Hicks to Permanently Lead Communications Team

    RISING STAR

    Hope Hicks, White House director of strategic communications, listens while meeting with women small business owners

    ANdrew Harner/GEtty

    President Trump’s aide, Hope Hicks, who has been serving as the real-estate magnate’s interim communications director since August, has been officially promoted to permanently lead the White House communications team. Bloomberg News first reported the change via two unnamed White House officials. Hicks, 28, has been one of Trump’s most trusted aides since his presidential campaign and has been long viewed as a rising star in his orbit. She took on the position following the demise of Anthony Scaramucci.

    Read it at Bloomberg News