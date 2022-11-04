Congressional Investigators Hunt for Foreign Leaders’ Fancy Gifts to Trump, Report Says
BLING RING
The House Oversight Committee has reportedly asked the National Archives for assistance in looking for dozens of gifts presented to Donald Trump and his family by foreign governments worth at least $50,000. Citing three sources familiar with the matter, The Washington Post reports that congressional investigators are looking to find out if the gifts on their list were taken from the White House at the end of Trump’s presidency to the archives, as the law requires, according to the Post. Fancy gifts from foreign leaders on the list are said to include golf clubs, a giant Trump painting, a gold-plated collar of ancient Egyptian god Horus, a 2018 World Cup soccer ball from Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a $6,400 collar of King Abdulaziz al Saud from Saudi Arabia.