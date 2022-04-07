CHEAT SHEET
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tests Positive for COVID
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her deputy chief of staff announced Thursday morning. “After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” Drew Hammill announced on Twitter, adding that she is “fully vaccinated and boosted” and “thankful for the robust protection” of the vaccine. The top House Democrat has had close calls with the virus recently: Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tested positive for COVID last month while seated next to Pelosi at a gala.