    Houston Astros Beat Dodgers to Tie World Series

    Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Astros dealt a blow to the Dodgers’ World Series advantage on Wednesday night, storming to a 7-6 victory in 11 innings. With a one-game lead against the Astros, the Dodgers were stunned by a game-tying home run in the ninth inning that was quickly followed up by two home runs in the 10th and a final two-run shot in the 11th. The victory marks Houston’s first-ever World Series game win. The Dodgers will now face off against the Astros for Game 3 in Houston on Friday.

