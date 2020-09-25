How Many Times Will Disney+ Fake Nick Fury’s Death in His New Series?
Disney+ and Marvel are on a roll. Days after a new WandaVision trailer stirred fans into a frenzy for the upcoming Elizabeth Olsen-Paul Bettany series, sources tell Variety that yet another exciting project is on the horizon: Samuel L. Jackson is reprising his role as Avengers wrangler Nick Fury in his own standalone show.
A representative for Disney and Marvel did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Jackson is reportedly set to star in the series and Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) is on board to write and executive produce. So far the plot remains under wraps—but given how much Marvel loves to fake-kill Nick Fury, the real question will be just how many times he’s about to “die” now that he’s got his own show.