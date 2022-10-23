Hurricane Roslyn Kills at Least 2 After Making Landfall as Category 3
STORM WARNING
Two people died from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Roslyn as it made landfall near Mexico’s Pacific coast Sunday morning, with the storm continuing its path inland with declining force. Authorities announced the death of an 80-year-old man in the town of Santiago Ixcuintla, as well as that of a 39-year-old woman in the large village of Rosamorada, according to The New York Times. Both were killed when parts of their homes collapsed, the newspaper reported, citing local sources. Nearly 100,000 people were without power on Sunday afternoon, according to the state’s federal electricity commission. Roslyn hit Mexico as a powerful Category 3 hurricane around 5:20 a.m. local time, having been downgraded from a Category 4 storm, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Its winds dropped to 70 mph, from a peak of 130 mph hours before. Though Roslyn’s heavy rains and flash flooding submerged cars, downed power lines, and toppled buildings in affected areas, it is forecast to become a tropical depression by Sunday evening, and dissipate by early Monday.