ICE Barbie Bungles Comeback Interview With Embarrassing Geography Errors

Kristi Noem’s political comeback tour hit an awkward snag when a simple geography question exposed an embarrassing mistake.

The former Homeland Security secretary was mocked online after appearing to confuse Central and South America during a live interview on Newsmax on Saturday.

Asked by host Greta Van Susteren, “Who’s our best friend in South America at this point?” Noem rattled off a list of countries she said had become important U.S. partners.

Kristi Noem delivers remarks at a working lunch at the Shield of the Americas Summit at Trump National Doral Miami in March. Rebecca Blackwell/via REUTERS

“Well, we’ve worked so much with El Salvador and migration issues and third country agreements,” Noem said.

She went on to praise Ecuador and Argentina before adding: “Costa Rica has been fantastic.”

There was just one problem—which critics were quick to point out online—El Salvador and Costa Rica are both in Central America.

“Can someone buy these idiots a map?” Democratic strategist Mike Nellis wrote on X.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the State Department for comment.

The exchange came during Noem’s first major television appearances since leaving the Trump administration and taking on a new role as special envoy for Shield of the Americas.

Noem said the Trump-backed initiative was created to unite countries who demonstrate American values and strengthen partnerships with governments aligned with his administration’s priorities.

Donald Trump and other leaders pose for a family photo during the "Shield of the Americas" Summit in Miami. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

She argued that several countries across Latin America have recently elected leaders more closely aligned with Washington and predicted the coalition would continue expanding.

Van Susteren suggested the alliance sounded “NATO-esque,” but Noem argued Shield would ultimately eclipse the military alliance.

“I think it’s going to be stronger than NATO because it is bringing these countries into alignment with American values and American freedom,” she said.

The vision aligns with Trump’s self-described “Donroe Doctrine,” a play on the Monroe Doctrine that calls for the U.S. to focus more heavily on its own hemisphere while reducing commitments elsewhere.

That strategy was underscored this week by reports that Washington plans to reduce the aircraft and warships it makes available for NATO operations in Europe, scaling back a military commitment that has underpinned the alliance for decades.

Instead, Noem said the Trump administration’s focus would be tackling regional issues ranging from illegal immigration to gang violence.

Noem specifically highlighted Haiti as a main focus.

“Haiti is an area that has been a lost cause for a very long time,” she said.

“We’ve got some gang suppression forces that we’re going to be working to get into that country.”

Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center (CECOT) as prisoners stand, looking out from a cell, in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on March 26, 2025. ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The new role gives Noem a chance to reshape her public image after a turbulent run at Homeland Security.