ICE Barbie Slips Weird Typo Into Unhinged Rant

Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security on Monday unleashed a fiery social media rant attacking immigrants in Minneapolis, but appeared to trip over her spelling in the process.

In a fiery post declaring “PEACE AND PUBLIC SAFETY IN MINNEAPOLIS!” Kristi Noem wrote that “criminal illegal aliens” were “reigning terror” over the city—mixing up “reigning,” which refers to ruling, with the intended phrase “raining terror,” meaning to unleash chaos.

The bizarre word choice comes as protests have broken out in Minneapolis over the fatal shooting of 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good at the hands of ICE officerJonathan Ross.

The secretary made an error in her post on Monday. @Sec_Noem/ X

“We have arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens who were killing Americans, hurting children, and reigning terror in Minneapolis,” Noem wrote on Monday, accusing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of refusing “to protect their own people.”

Protesters and state and city leaders across Minnesota have demanded an end to the “reign” of immigration enforcement, while President Donald Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in the state—a law that authorizes the president to deploy military forces to suppress rebellion or domestic violence.

“It’s a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government,” Walz said about the Trump administration mobilizing 3,000 federal agents to the state as part of a nationwide immigration crackdown.

Protesters and state and city leaders across Minnesota have demanded an end to the “reign” of immigration enforcement. AP Photo/Alex Brandon via Getty Images

Noem’s weird spelling choice mirrors that of her boss, who has made various types of errors in his late-night Truth Social posts as well as in official letters to world leaders.

In a now-deleted December post, the 79-year-old president appeared to confuse “effect” with “affect,” and in a July letter to Željka Cvijanović, chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, he mistakenly referred to her as “Mr. President.”

The president’s errors have trickled down not only to Noem but also to Trump’s former lawyer and former U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, Alina Habba, who also appeared to lose her spelling ability when posting about the situation in Minnesota, confusing “law enforcement” with “law endorsement.”

“We will not tolerate intimidation of federal law endorcement, and we most certainly will investigate and prosecute anyone who encourages, funds or incites the same,” Habba posted on X, referring to anti‑ICE protestors who disrupted Sunday service in Minneapolis to protest a pastor they said allegedly worked with ICE.

The spelling mistake made by Noem comes after the secretary appeared to forget her own department’s statistics on the percentage of immigrants taken into custody by ICE who had actually committed a criminal offense rather than a civil infraction.

Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday, Noem lashed out at host Margaret Brennan, claiming that 70 percent of immigrants had criminal offenses, while Brennan cited Department of Homeland Security data showing the figure is about 47 percent—a number Noem dismissed as “wrong.”