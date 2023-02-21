Idaho House of Reps Votes No to Student IDs at Polls
‘SUPRESSION’
The Idaho House of Representatives voted to stop letting Idahoans use student IDs at poll places, according to the Idaho Capital Sun. The state Senate will now consider the measure. “The problem with student ID cards is that they are not secure,” Republican representative Tina Lambert said during the session, in which reps voted along party lines. “Proof of identity is not required in order to get one. Some are going to say that this bill will prevent young people from voting. That is certainly not the goal. The goal is simply to ensure that only qualified people are voting in Idaho elections.” One local Democratic candidate, Natalie MacLachlan, slammed the move on Twitter, calling the move voter repression. “Just so we’re all very clear - student IDs have been banned as acceptable voter ID but a weapons permit is,” she wrote. “This is voter suppression and an active effort to skew the electorate!”