Slain Idaho Student’s Family Weighs In on Mystery Man in New CCTV Clip
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death in their off-campus house on Nov. 13, has weighed in on a new surveillance clip showing Goncalves and Maddie Mogan walking through downtown Moscow hours before their deaths. In the clip, which surfaced in a Facebook group of online sleuths, Goncalves and Mogen can be heard talking about a man named Adam. “Maddie, what did you say to Adam?” one person can be heard saying. “I told Adam everything,” the person replies. However, an attorney for Goncalves’ family told NewsNation that they believe Adam is a bartender who has been ruled out as a suspect at this time. Police previously said Mogen, 21, and Goncalves, 21, had been at a downtown bar that night and grabbed food at a sidewalk truck before arriving home in the early hours. Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, had been at a nearby frat party and also arrived home some time early on Nov. 13. Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive in the quadruple murder.