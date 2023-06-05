Mom of Idaho Murders Victim Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Son
‘EVERYBODY LOVED HIM’
The mother of one of the murdered University of Idaho students showed off a touching tribute to her son on Monday. Stacy Chapin—whose 20-year-old son, Ethan, was stabbed to death along with three others in an off-campus house last November—revealed a new tattoo based on a sample of her late son’s handwriting during an interview on NBC’s Today show. Stacy said the design was based on a signed message Ethan had written to her in a card that said “I love you Mom” along with a drawing of a heart. Stacy also said her family would not attend the trial of Bryan Kohberger—the man accused of the murders—because their attendance would not “change the outcome” of the case. “It’s energy that we need to put into healing our kids and getting back to a new family dynamic and working on that,” Stacy said. “We let the prosecutors do their job and we do our job in our family.”