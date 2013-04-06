Ikea Elk Lasagna Tests Positive for Pork

CHEAT SHEET
The good news: we don't have to worry about accidental horsemeat anymore. The bad news: accidental pork is the new accidental horsemeat. Swedish retailer Ikea has been forced to stop sales of its elk-meat lasagna in stores across Europe after testing showed that the lasagna contained over 1 percent pork, which is the limit for contamination. The total loss? 10,000 tons of the ready-made dish have been blocked for sale, and 17,600 packages of it have been pulled from stores until the time and cause of contamination can be narrowed down.