IMF Head Dominique Strauss-Kahn Arrested in New York for Alleged Sex Assault

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the leader of the International Monetary Fund, has been arrested in New York and accused of sexual assault. Authorities took him off an Air France flight on Saturday, just before takeoff from JFK airport. Officials say that he was accused of a sex attack on a maid at a hotel in Times Square earlier in the day. Strauss-Kahn is married to a prominent French television journalist and is widely expected to challenge Nicolas Sarkozy for the French presidency in 2012. But he's been dogged by scandal before: In 2008, he was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his IMF subordinates.