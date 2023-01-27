CHEAT SHEET
10 Charged With Homicide Over Disastrous Bridge Collapse
Authorities in India on Friday charged 10 people with homicide over the catastrophic bridge collapse that left 135 people dead in October. Most of those killed when the 145-year-old suspension bridge buckled in the western state of Gujarat were women and children who drowned in the Machchhu River. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jaysukh Patel, the boss of the company tasked with managing the bridge, with Patel now considered the main accused, top state police official Ashok Kumar Yadav told Reuters. Patel, the managing director of Oreva Group, allegedly absconded and an alert was issued last week to prevent him leaving India, police said.