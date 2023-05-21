Indiana Grandpa’s Grenade Kills Dad, Injures 2 Teens
BLAST ZONE
A hand grenade blast inside of an Indiana home killed a father and injured his two children Saturday evening, police said. The family was rummaging through their grandfather’s belongings when they stumbled upon a grenade, according to police. It detonated after someone allegedly pulled the pin on the explosive. When authorities responded to a call about the explosion around 6:30 p.m., they found an unresponsive 47-year-old, who was later ID’d as Bryan Niedert and pronounced dead. Wounded from the shrapnel, Niedert’s 18-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son were rushed to a local hospital. Investigation from the Lake County Sheriff's Department is underway, and the Porter County Bomb Squad has been deployed to ensure there are no other explosives.