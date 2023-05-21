CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Indiana Grandpa’s Grenade Kills Dad, Injures 2 Teens

    BLAST ZONE

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    Photo illustration of a grenade on a green background.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    A hand grenade blast inside of an Indiana home killed a father and injured his two children Saturday evening, police said. The family was rummaging through their grandfather’s belongings when they stumbled upon a grenade, according to police. It detonated after someone allegedly pulled the pin on the explosive. When authorities responded to a call about the explosion around 6:30 p.m., they found an unresponsive 47-year-old, who was later ID’d as Bryan Niedert and pronounced dead. Wounded from the shrapnel, Niedert’s 18-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son were rushed to a local hospital. Investigation from the Lake County Sheriff's Department is underway, and the Porter County Bomb Squad has been deployed to ensure there are no other explosives.

    Read it at ABC 7 Chicago