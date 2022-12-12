Gift Pick: This Indoor Training Mat Is the Perfect Gift for the Aspiring Golfer on Your List
GIFT PICK 2022
Whether they’re an aspiring pro who loves mini-golf (and needs to practice in the comfort of their own home) or a seasoned golfer looking to refine their craft outside the course, this indoor mini-putting set makes a fun gift.
The realistic indoor mat is made of synthetic turf and a raised golf hole area to mimic the look and feel of a real golf course. “I have practiced on several other putting greens before. This is by far the best one of them all. It was easy to install: unpack, unroll the green tarp, snap plastic ball return ramp (which is a Game Changer!),” one five-star Amazon reviewer wrote. “Wonderful quality. Offers excellent indoor practice for both the beginners and advanced players. Just ordered my second one,” another pleased customer said.
AbcoTech Indoor Golf Putting and Training Mat
Down from $109
Free Shipping | Free Returns
