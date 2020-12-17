Interior Secretary David Bernhardt Is Latest to Test Positive for COVID-19
CONTACT-TRACING TIME
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has become the latest official in the Trump administration to test positive for COVID-19, The Washington Post reports. “He is currently asymptomatic and will continue to work on behalf of the American people while in quarantine,” Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin was quoted as saying in an email to the Post. Bernhardt was not in attendance at a Cabinet meeting with President Trump on Wednesday after being tested beforehand, but he has held several meetings with political appointees recently. Bernhardt’s diagnosis comes after at least two other Interior Department officials came down with the virus in recent weeks. A holiday party for the Interior Department scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.