Iowa’s AG Flips From Biden to Buttigieg During Caucus

As Iowa’s caucuses raged into the night, the most important statewide Democrat, Attorney General Tom Miller, began caucusing for Pete Buttigieg after his endorsed candidate, Joe Biden, was no longer viable in his precinct. The largely symbolic move comes as the 38-year-old former South Bend mayor gained recent momentum—and as Biden struggled to capture as much traction in the earliest caucusing stages. When the former VP didn’t reach the necessary threshold to become viable in precinct 59, Miller moved over to Buttigieg’s side.