CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    PLAY BY PLAY

    Iran Plot in Azerbaijan Revealed

    Sakchai Lalit / AP Photo

    Authorities in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, revealed the elaborate planning allegedly done by Iran’s intelligence agency ahead of an attack that was unraveled in January, before Iran allegedly staged a triple-bombing in Bangkok. The Baku plot involved rifles and explosives being shipped into the country one by one via the Caspian Sea, followed by an elaborately detailed dossier with diagrams of locations and photos of targets. Analysts are torn over how to interpret the attacks, which simultaneously exhibit a high degree of sophisticated prep work and amateurish execution.

    Read it at CBS