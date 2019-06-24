Iran: We’re Prepared to Shoot Down Another U.S. Drone

Iran says it stands ready to shoot down another U.S. military drone if the current standoff between the two countries can’t be resolved through diplomacy. “Everyone saw the downing of the unmanned drone,” Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said Monday, according to Reuters. “I can assure you that this firm response can be repeated, and the enemy knows it.” Separately, Iran hinted Monday that it’s open to talks with Washington—but with strict conditions. An adviser to President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that the U.S. must offer incentives that exceed the 2015 nuclear deal if the U.S. wants Iran to offer concessions that go beyond the terms of that deal. However, the adviser said it would be impossible to hold talks until Washington lifted sanctions it has reimposed since withdrawing from the deal. “If they want something beyond the JCPOA [the nuclear deal], they should offer something beyond the JCPOA; with international guarantees,” wrote adviser Hesameddin Ashena.