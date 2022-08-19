ISIS ‘Beatle’ Gets Life in Prison for Torturing, Murdering U.S. Hostages
‘VICIOUS AND SADISTIC’
A British national who was part of the ISIS “Beatles” became the highest ranking ISIS official to be sentenced in U.S. court Friday to life in prison. El Shafee Elsheikh kidnapped about two dozen Westerners a decade ago, many of whom were beaten, raped, and beheaded. He was prosecuted for his role in the deaths of four Americans, James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig, and Kayla Mueller. Three of the four were beheaded in videos put online, while the Mueller was forced into slavery and raped before she was killed. “This prosecution unmasked the vicious and sadistic ISIS Beatles,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh, referencing the fact that Elsheikh and his associates would often wear masks in torture sessions. Elsheikh and his three collaborators were dubbed the “Beatles” due to their British accents, which stood out in Islamic State’s many gory propaganda videos.