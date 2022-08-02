Israeli Army Shoots Palestinian Kid in Braces Dead During Raid on Refugee Camp
‘EXECUTION’
Israeli army soldiers shot dead a Palestinian teenager during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Monday. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Dirar al-Kafrini, was fatally wounded when gunfire erupted between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces in the camp. Images shared of al-Kafrini on Monday showed the teenager smiling with braces on his teeth. He was already dead by the time he was received at the Jenin public hospital after the shooting, the Palestinian health ministry said. They added that another Palestinian was hospitalized after being shot in the leg. Israeli soldiers arrested Bassam al-Saadi, one of the most senior figures in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, and his son-in-law, Ashraf al-Jada, during the raid. Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Palestinian Authority’s Commission for Prisoners Affairs, said they “hold the occupation’s government fully responsible for the life of the captive al-Saadi and for the execution of the martyr Dirar al-Kafrini.”