Russian Spacecraft Docked to ISS Hits 86F After Coolant Leak
MOSCOW, WE HAVE A PROBLEM
The temperature inside a Russian spacecraft attached to the International Space Station shot up to 86 degrees after a major coolant leak, the Russian space agency said Friday. The leak from the Soyuz MS-22 module, which lasted for over three hours as all the fluid sprayed out into the vacuum of space, was detected on Wednesday. After running tests from its Mission Control Center near Moscow and with Russian cosmonauts on board the ISS, Roscosmos admitted the temperature in the spacecraft’s living space had risen but attempted to play down the incident. “Changes in the temperature regime are now not critical for the operation of the equipment and the comfort of the station crew, including according to the reports of the crew themselves, and do not pose a threat to the life and health of astronauts, remaining within acceptable values,” Roscosmos said in a statement quoted by Russian state media.