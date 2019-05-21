Italian Man Pierced in the Heart by 12-Inch Arrow Survives

Paging Grey’s Anatomy. Italian doctors were able to successfully remove a 12-inch arrow that pierced a 47-year-old man’s heart. The complicated surgery required the surgical team to carefully remove the arrow without allowing further massive bleeding. The doctors said the “exceptional” procedure was a complete success. The patient arrived at Molinette Hospital in Turin, Italy, conscious with the large arrow protruding from his left chest. It is unknown what the man was doing when the accident occurred.