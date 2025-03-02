Trumpland

It’s Time to Play Nice With Regretful Trump Voters

MAKE LOVE, NOT WAR

No one needs to sympathize with these not-the-best voters or justify their actions. But it’s also necessary to resist the urge to shame or mock them.

Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic
Opinion
A photo illustration of an old red MAGA hat and discarded paper.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
Jill Filipovic

Jill Filipovic

JillFilipovic

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsProtesters Ambush Vance During Vermont Ski Weekend: ‘Go Ski in Russia’
Kenneal Patterson
MediaCarville Speculates Trump Has Syphilis After ‘Mad’ Zelensky Meet
Will Neal
Media‘SNL’ Legend Savages Elon Musk With Brutal New Impression
Michael Boyle
PoliticsMTG’s Boyfriend Dresses Up as Reporter to Confront Zelensky
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics‘Top Priority’: RFK Jr. Backtracks After Embarrassing Measles Misstep
Liam Archacki